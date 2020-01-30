ZB (ZB) 1-Day Volume Hits $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.