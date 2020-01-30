Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $628.20 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $590.63 million and approximately $628.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.39 or 0.00711474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinroom, Cryptomate and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00123020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,764,856 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Braziliex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitinka, YoBit, LocalTrade, Mercatox, BitBay, Bitlish, Huobi, Bit-Z, C2CX, Crex24, BigONE, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, WEX, Binance, Coinut, Upbit, OKEx, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Coinroom, HitBTC, CoinEx, LBank, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, GOPAX, Kraken, Coinrail, Cryptohub, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, BCEX, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Gemini, Graviex, Cryptomate, BiteBTC, Exmo, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Ovis and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

