Zcoin (XZC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36.70 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $78.88 million and approximately $36.70 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00089298 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Koinex, Indodax and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 80.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,418.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.01934467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.06 or 0.04083321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00721085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00758889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009401 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00701171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,366,768 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Huobi, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Binance, Bittrex, TDAX, BX Thailand, Indodax, Koinex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

