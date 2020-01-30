Zealium Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $21,126.00 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,015,177 coins and its circulating supply is 13,015,177 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

