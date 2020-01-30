Zebi Token Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $415,020.00 and $366.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 190,770,504 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

