Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $5.85 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00704818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00121212 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006752 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002494 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 91,104,350 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

