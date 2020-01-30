ZelCash Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.01321135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00047269 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00206098 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001841 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.