Zendesk (ZEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.21.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $245,622.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $143,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,164 shares of company stock worth $6,841,637 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.