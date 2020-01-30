ZENZO Price Tops $0.0202 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ZENZO has a market cap of $233,013.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003084 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,464,533 coins and its circulating supply is 11,539,198 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

