ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 218.1% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $18,782.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 218.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

