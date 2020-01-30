Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0014 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. Zetacoin has a market cap of $242,859.00 and $28,054.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,354.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.04089167 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00699531 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000451 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,002,501 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

