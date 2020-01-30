ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $55,610.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.05706286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128186 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033534 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002851 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.