Zilla 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,291.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $421,653.00 and approximately $8,291.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

