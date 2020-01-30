Zimmer Biomet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,588 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 966% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 203,268 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $25,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,252 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $16,070,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $152.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

