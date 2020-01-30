Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

