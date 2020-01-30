Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 1,317,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,684. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

