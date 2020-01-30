Zipper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $171,244.00 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $171,244.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045546 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000664 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

