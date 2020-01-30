Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

