ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 8.4% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $131,264.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00014927 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

