Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $308,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $11,847,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zymeworks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zymeworks by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

