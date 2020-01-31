-$0.03 EPS Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.12). Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNFT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $607.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

