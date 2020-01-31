$0.07 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Navigator posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Navigator by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navigator by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Navigator by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $695.67 million, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.20. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

