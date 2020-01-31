$0.11 EPS Expected for Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Alcentra Capital reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Alcentra Capital news, Director Edward Grebow bought 6,300 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,582.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABDC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.55. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

