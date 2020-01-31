-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

