$0.16 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 253,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $214.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.