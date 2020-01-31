$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. THL Credit reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCRD. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 560,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 11.3% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 110,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,592. The company has a market cap of $195.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

