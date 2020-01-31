$0.21 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Stratasys also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 980,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,712. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $978.78 million, a P/E ratio of -599.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Stratasys by 59.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

