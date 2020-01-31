-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). Unit posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 181.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unit in the third quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unit in the third quarter worth $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 126.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 139.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Unit has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

