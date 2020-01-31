-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23).

Separately, ValuEngine cut Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 687,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,889. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

