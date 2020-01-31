-$0.28 EPS Expected for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Amyris posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 33.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amyris by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 452,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,892. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $274.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

