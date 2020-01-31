$0.28 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on PAHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,794,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 134,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 46.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.