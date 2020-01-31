$0.35 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

FAST stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,461. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

