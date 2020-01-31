$0.36 EPS Expected for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.27.

Shares of CBL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

