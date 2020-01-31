-$0.39 EPS Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.16. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.