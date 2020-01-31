$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.31. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $748,670. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,094. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

