$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.31. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $748,670. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,094. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

