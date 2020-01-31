$0.40 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

GOOD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 290,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,086. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $682.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,134.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 456,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

