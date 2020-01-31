$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. CubeSmart also posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 115.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 137.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,157. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.