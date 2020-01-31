$0.50 EPS Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.38. Delphi Technologies posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DLPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,745,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

