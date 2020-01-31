$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.51. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 847,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

