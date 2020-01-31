$0.59 EPS Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.64. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $54.37 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Ecology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in US Ecology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in US Ecology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

