-$0.64 EPS Expected for Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inflarx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.57). Inflarx reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inflarx will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inflarx.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.16. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inflarx by 454.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

