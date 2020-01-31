-$0.68 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,419.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 196,463 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 79.7% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 80,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

ALDX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 2,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,200. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

