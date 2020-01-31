$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Textron reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Creative Planning raised its position in Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Textron by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. Textron has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

