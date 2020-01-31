$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Cabot posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

CBT stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

