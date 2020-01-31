$0.83 EPS Expected for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

O opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.