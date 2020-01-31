$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Prologis reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.04.

Prologis stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

