$0.84 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

