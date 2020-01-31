-$0.90 EPS Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.