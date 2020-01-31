$0.96 EPS Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.91. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 142,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 192,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.40 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

