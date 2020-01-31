$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 514.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 152.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

